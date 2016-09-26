Multimedia

Video


The Real-Life Tale of a Domestic Worker

The Real-Life Tale of a Domestic Worker

Slideshow


Stories of Hope from a Cameroon Refugee Camp

Stories of Hope from a Cameroon Refugee Camp

Video


Refugees Flee Political Violence in Burundi

Refugees Flee Political Violence in Burundi

Muhammad Yunus - Nobel Peace Laureate 2006

IPS Daily Report

Kofi Annan
 Must Read:
 Views & Analysis from Roberto Savio,  IPS Founder and President Emeritus
ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT