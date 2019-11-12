Asia-Pacific, Civil Society, Climate Change, Development & Aid, Environment, Multimedia, Podcast, The Southern Africa Water Wire

PODCAST: Bangladesh Braves Climate Change With Community Radio

By IPS Correspondents Reprint | | Print |
Amal Chandra Sarker shares farming experiences over community radio. Credit: Naimul Haq/IPS

Amal Chandra Sarker shares farming experiences over community radio. Credit: Naimul Haq/IPS

Feb 15 2012 (IPS) - Bangladesh Braves Climate Change With Community Radio

[podcast]http://traffic.libsyn.com/ipsaudio/2012_bangla_naimul2.mp3[/podcast]

 
Republish | | Print |

Related Tags


ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
  Milla Sundström -
  IPS' Star of the Years
  - Mauro Teodori -
  IPS' Star of the Month
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The Week with IPS