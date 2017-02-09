Arab Coalition-backed Yemeni resistance take full control of Al Mokha

AL MOKHA, Feb 7 2017 (WAM) - Backed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, the Yemeni popular resistance today took full control of the liberated city of Al Mokha while scores of Houthi militias were killed or taken prisoners as others fled the city.



The resistance, supported by the Coalition forces, executed a three-front offensive from the east, south and north, after laying siege to the whole city.

The UAE Armed Forces played a key role in liberating Al Mokha, taking part in the land operations and providing massive firepower, air and intelligence support to the resistance forces.

The resistance forces managed to liberate large numbers of civilians, including women, children and the aged who were detained by the militias as hostages and human shields. Meanwhile, the operations to clear the mines and booby traps, laid by the militias before fleeing, continued, coupled with measures to secure the city and its perimeters.

Citizens in Al Mokha welcomed the resistance and Coalition forces and expressed their happiness over the liberation of the city.