Headlines

Trumps’ Executive Order is not against Muslims, says UAE Foreign Minister

By Emirates News Agency (WAM) Reprint | | Print |

ABU DHABI, Feb 2 2017 (WAM) - US President Donald Trump was within his sovereign rights when he issued Executive Orders to ban citizens from seven Muslim majority countries from getting entry visas to the United States, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Satellite_3_Sheikh Abdullah made those remarks while talking to reporters after the 4th session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, held in Abu Dhabi today.

“The impression that the order is targeted against certain group is not right, especially after the US Administration asserted that Muslims are not targeted by that order,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
He added that the majority of Muslim countries are not affected by that decision.

“We have to consider that this ban is just temporary and the seven countries are facing many challenges that need to be addressed before resolving the issue with the US Administration,” he said.

WAM/bashir

 
Republish | | Print |

Related Tags


X
You can make a difference
--> If you have read and liked just one story, today, IPS hopes that you might consider how far a $20.00 contribution could go in keeping our news wire active.


ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT
  IPS is honoured to present Stella Paul
  as our IPS Star of the Month for
  January

The Week with IPS

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT