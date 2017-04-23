Mohamed bin Zayed, Putin discuss friendship, cooperation, regional and international issues

MOSCOW, Apr 21 2017 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, friendship, cooperation, regional and international issues of mutual interest.



This came when the Russian President received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and accompanying delegation at Kremlin on Thursday.

During the meeting, Putin welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Moscow, referring to the distinguished relations between the two countries. “Russia is interested in strengthening relations with the UAE based on mutual respect and common interest,” he said.

The Russian President also spoke about the economic and trade relations between the UAE and Russia, and ways to bolster them in a manner that serves bilateral interests.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his satisfaction at visiting Moscow and meeting with President Putin. He conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Putin, and his wishes for more progress to the friendly people of Russia.

President Putin asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his regards to the UAE President, and his best wishes to the UAE and its people.

The two parties reviewed bilateral relations in a number of areas of mutual interest, and ways to enhance them in light of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. They focussed on the economic, investment and trade sectors, as well as further steps to develop the economic cooperation in a way that serves mutual interest.

They also tackled the regional and international issues, notably the Syrian and Libyan crises, fighting terrorist organisations, and the situation in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of building stronger relations that serve the interests of the two countries in all fields, especially in the areas of economy and trade exchange and ways to diversify them. “The UAE- Russian relations are deep-rooted and witnessing remarkable growth in all fields, thanks to the keenness of leaders of the two countries to develop them in the best interest of the two countries,” he added.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said the UAE is keen to consult with Russia over the regional and international issues, and look forward to greater and active Russian role to ensure the stability and peace in the Middle amid unprecedented critical events and challenges in the region.

He reiterated the firm UAE position in consolidating the security and stability in the Middle East and world through positive cooperation with active regional and international players, including Russia.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two parties expressed their intention to take the UAE- Russian relations to the level of strategic partnership.

In a statement on the conclusion of talks, they said, “Taking into account strong friendship between the Russian Federation and the UAE, and building on the rich and fruitful experience of bilateral cooperation in the political, commercial, economic, humanitarian and other fields, and believing that the development of multi-faceted cooperation is consistent with the interests of the two countries and serves the cause of the two countries to ensure regional and international stability in accordance with the principles and objectives enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and based on the ideals of peace, justice and equal rights, the two parties declared their intention to study a strategic partnership to further promote the Russian-UAE relations.”

Among others present were Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Omar Saif Ghabash, the UAE Ambassador to Russia.

On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of the Presidential Executive Office, Dmitry Piskov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak, President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, and a number of officials.