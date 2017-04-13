UAE represents a global model of humanitarian and development work: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, Apr 11 2017 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has stressed that the UAE foreign aid represents a global model to follow in terms of humanitarian and development work.



This is not just for being one of the largest international donors compared to its gross national income (GNI) for the fourth consecutive year, and first place in 2016 international rankings for the third time, but also due to the UAE s strong belief in the necessity of enhancing the quality of life of vulnerable categories of people irrespective of ethnicity, identity, language or religion, and for contributing to the promotion of international peace and stability by eradicating all forms of poverty, he said.

For the fourth consecutive year, the UAE has maintained its position as one of the largest international donors in the field of official development assistance compared to its GNI, occupying first place globally in 2016 for the third time, after occupying the first place in 2013 and 2014.

The Development Assistance Committee, DAC, of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OCED, announced that according to preliminary data for countries that provided official development assistance during 2016, the UAE has been a top donor country in comparison with its GNI.

The UAE’s level of official development assistance during 2016 was about AED15.23 billion, representing 1.12 percent of GNI while more than 54 percent of this aid was offered in the form of grants.

In light of the UAE assistance during the previous years in terms of contributions to in International Sustainable Development, the year 2016 saw the continuation of support to the African continent, which received nearly 54 percent of the UAE s assistance worth AED8.95 billion.

Due to the humanitarian conditions experienced by some countries in the region, especially the Yemeni and the Syrian refugee crisis, the value of humanitarian aid increased by 0.87 percent to AED1.89 billion, compared to 2015.

Despite the increase in regional humanitarian aid, the UAE continues to support various international humanitarian issues, interact with events and crises, and allocate funding to solve them.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Co-operation, hailed the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on supporting vulnerable peoples and countries, contributing to strengthening the UAE s international position in providing official development assistance, in comparison to its GNI, for the fourth consecutive year.

She added that this policy is the result of the humanitarian vision of the UAE founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, based on providing timely assistance to vulnerable countries and communities, and humanitarian responses to those affected by crises and conflicts.

OECD s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) announced today that, according to the preliminary data for countries that provided official development assistance (ODA) during 2016, the UAE is ranked first among the largest donors in comparison to its GNI.

The UAE is the only Arab country among the top 10 donor countries in the world, Norway occupied the second position with 1.11 percent, Luxembourg occupied third position with 1 percent, and Sweden occupied fourth position with 0.94 percent. European countries provided exceptional assistance in 2016 due to the exacerbation of the refugee crisis.

The DAC committee said that the data was preliminary and that there would be another announcement after the completion of the detailed ODA data from the member countries which is expected to be announced in December this year.