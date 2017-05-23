Abdullah bin Zayed hails Arab leaders’ resolve to combat extremism and terrorism

RIYADH, May 22 2017 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has praised the interest shown by the Arab leaders in combating extremism, welcoming the efforts being exerted by European countries.



H.H. Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks while participating in a forum entitled “Building New Digital Alliances Against Extremism.” It was organised by The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Philanthropic Foundation “MiSK”.

The event included six sessions, which focussed on the process of diagnosing reality of extremist ideology on social networking sites, and exploitation young people by terrorists for recruitment purposes.

During the session attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, Sheikh Abdullah, said, “Terrorism has no religion or nationality, as evidenced by the fact that some extremists emerged from European countries.” He explained that 60 percent of those who have so far joined the Daesh terrorist organisation came from Europe, after being converted into Islam, but with a weak orientation.”

He stressed that despite the great efforts of governments, “there is still more room to combat extremism amid the escalation of terrorism after the stage of Osama bin Laden, despite the billions spent on the war against terrorism in the post-9/11.”

The Saudi foreign minister stressed the need for counterterrorism strategy for three main elements: confronting terrorists on the ground, draining the sources of financing terrorism and countering extremist ideology, which is the most difficult stage of confrontation.

Al-Jubeir noted that the companies responsible for social networking accounts are beginning to sense and realise the danger of those extremist groups that exploit their websites to implement terrorist agenda. As a result, they have started to cooperate more with governments in providing information on the identity of instigating persons, he added.

The participants in the forum praised the launch of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology and confirmed the support for the project and its message.