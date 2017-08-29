The Geneva Centre appeals for an end to the persecution of Rohingyans in Myanmar

GENEVA, Aug 29 2017 (Geneva Centre) - The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue (hereinafter “The Geneva Centre”) – a think tank with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council – deplores persistent discrimination against the Muslim minority in Myanmar which, as had been foreseen has lead to radicalization of the situation followed by the military clampdown by security forces against the Rohingyans in the Rakhine State in western Myanmar.

Following the recent military escalation of the conflict, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on situation of human rights in Myanmar Professor Yanghee Lee issued a statement on 11 August 2017 calling upon the government of Myanmar to show restraint, respect the human rights of the Rohingyans and investigate human rights violations carried out by security forces against the civilian population.

Pope Francis appealed on 27 August 2017 for an end to the violent persecution of the Rohingyans and has urged for “full rights” to be given to the persecuted Rohingyan minority.

“The Geneva Centre deplores the escalation of the military conflict in the Rakhine State urging the government of Myanmar to take all available measures to prevent human rights violations from being inflicted on the civilian population,” stated the Chairman of the Geneva Centre Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim. “We express our serious concern for the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in the region as a result of the growing number of civilians fleeing the region owing to the intensified military clampdowns by Myanmar security forces.”

Dr. Al Qassim added: “The disturbing testimonies of the Rohingyans fleeing Myanmar confirm that serious human rights violations are being carried out against the civilian population. The world society cannot turn a blind eye to the disturbing situation in Myanmar. The Geneva Centre appeals for an immediate end to the persecution of the Rohingyans.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than 168,000 Rohingyans have fled the Rakhine State following more than five years of violent turmoil. A report published by the United Nations in February 2017 confirmed “the very likely commission of crimes against humanity.”

The United Nations – through the adoption of Resolution 34/22 by the Human Rights Council on 24 March 2017 – has likewise called upon the government of Myanmar to allow an international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations perpetrated against the Rohingyans. The government of Myanmar has repeatedly refused to cooperate with the United Nations on this matter.