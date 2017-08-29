No Migrant Deaths at Sea in Last 20 Days as Mediterranean Arrivals Reach 121,517 for 2017

GENEVA, Aug 29 2017 (IOM) - Since 9 August, IOM, the UN Migration Agency, has not received any reports of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean. The total count for Mediterranean Sea fatalities has remained at 2,410 for 20 days. Just 19 deaths have been recorded in the region so far in all of August by IOM, a sharp drop from the 689 recorded in August 2015 and 62 last year.

Some 121,517 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 27 August. This compares with 272,612 arrivals across the region through 27 August 2016. On Monday (28/08), 134 migrants were rescued at sea off Tripoli. So far in 2017, 13,282 migrants have been rescued in Libyan waters.

IOM’s Missing Migrants Project (MMP) reports that there have been 3,514 fatalities in 2017 through 27 August. MMP recorded two migrant deaths on the US-Mexico border (two drownings in Río Bravo) and one train-related death in Central America, as well as one death in Europe: a migrant was found dead in the electrical compartment of a train at Cannes-La Bocca station on Saturday. This is the fourth migrant who has died from electrocution found at Cannes-La Bocca railway station in 2017.

Latest Mediterranean Update infographic: http://migration.iom.int/docs/MMP/170829_Mediterranean_Update.pdf

For latest arrivals and fatalities in the Mediterranean, please visit: http://migration.iom.int/europe

Learn more about the Missing Migrants Project at: http://missingmigrants.iom.int

