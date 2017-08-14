The Perils of Irregular Migration: From Migrant to Migrants

ROME, Aug 14 2017 (IOM) - Migrants are increasingly becoming communication agents, revealing their own stories, fears, hopes and dreams. The testimonies below are part of the Aware Migrants information campaign, implemented by IOM, the UN Migration Agency and funded by the Italian Ministry of Interior with the aim of helping potential migrants in making informed decisions by warning them about the real dangers of the journey along the main routes from East and West Africa across the desert and the Mediterranean.

In the campaign’s latest short documentaries, migrants Charles, Fleur-Kafè, Marcel and Oumou reflect not only the difficulties and challenges they faced during their journeys, but also what they perceive their future to be back in their hometowns. They have very clear messages for prospective migrants who are thinking of undertaking the perilous journey to Europe.

Their testimonies raise questions about migrants’ vulnerabilities along the route, as described by Marcel and Fleur-Kafè, but also about their perceptions of their own identity.

“I am going back to an unknown land, my own country,”says Oumou with a bright smile on her face.

Charles is convinced that he should bring back to his own community the know-how and the experience of life he gained while away from his country.

