Only Days Old and Fleeing for Their Lives

Sep 12 2017 (The Daily Star, Bangladesh) - A video of twin babies, not more than a few days old, brought along with the fleeting mass of Rohingyas has taken the internet by sympathy.

United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) released a video of the twins taken to a refugee camp in Bangladesh in a basket.

According to UN estimates, over 300,000 Rohingyas have fled into Bangladesh since August to escape the persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

This story was originally published by The Daily Star, Bangladesh

 
