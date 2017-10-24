The United Nations Is Needed More than Ever Before to Promote Peace and Justice Worldwide

United Nations Day – 24 October 2017

GENEVA, Oct 24 2017 (IPS) - In commemoration of the 2017 United Nations Day, the Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue H. E. Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim called for enhancing the role of the United Nations to address issues related to the promotion of peace and security as a platform for collaboration and the advancement of human rights.



“In observation of United Nations Day and its 72nd anniversary, we strongly commend the vision of the United Nations to establish the Sustainable Development Goals and the Millennium Development Goals – that aim to promote peace and justice in every corner of the world,” underlined Dr. Al Qassim.

“The achievements of the United Nations since its establishment in promoting a future in the mutual interest of all peoples have been remarkable,” added Dr. Al Qassim.

The Geneva Centre’s Chairman praised the efforts of the United Nations in bringing numerous issues of relevance to social and human development at the forefront of international decision-making. He noted, however that the realization of human rights and peaceful relations between states continues to be areas of great concern.

He warned against the politicization of human rights stating that, “the protection and promotion of human rights is often more influenced by political interests than by human rights policy. States are more likely to be swayed by political interests at odds with a value-driven human rights system.

“Politicization of human rights and the selective application of relevant international legal norms gives rise to distrust. The credibility of the United Nations and in particular of the Human Rights Council depends on the resolve to apply international law and human rights standards uniformly and not to be influenced by political interests to apply laws à la carte in support of a particular special interest.” stated Dr. Al Qassim.

The Geneva Centre’s Chairman likewise added that recent statements being declared at the podium of the United Nations General Assembly calling for the destruction of states only contributes to a political climate of instability, fear and warmongering.

“The purpose of the United Nations is to promote international co-operation and to achieve international peace and security. Beating the drums of war impedes the ability of the United Nations to act as a platform and a neutral broker for solving disputes among its member States. All disputes must be resolved within the framework set forth in the Charter of the United Nations calling for the promotion of peaceful relations and refraining from acts of aggression and the settling of disputes through military means,” stated Dr. Al Qassim.

To enhance the role of the United Nations in dealing with such issues, he stated “the United Nations needs to strengthen its efforts to accelerate disarmament, enhance peacebuilding and contribute to preventive diplomacy and mediation through dialogue, conflict prevention and dispute settlement.

“The United Nations is needed more than ever before to promote peace and justice worldwide,” ended Dr. Al Qassim.