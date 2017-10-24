World Energy Day raises awareness about importance of ensuring safe and sustainable energy for everyone: DEWA CEO

DUBAI, Oct 21 2017 (WAM) - World Energy Day is an opportunity to emphasise the importance of joint efforts among organisations and members of society to reduce practices that harm the environment and raise awareness about the importance of rationalising energy use and reducing carbon emissions, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said in a statement on World Energy Day.

”This will contribute to preserving and sustaining our natural resources. World Energy Day raises awareness about the importance of ensuring safe and sustainable energy for everyone, working to develop national policies to reflect a shared global energy perspective, while accelerating the transition to using renewable energy sources.

The day was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, along with representatives of 54 countries, in addition to the United Nations, Arab League and African Union Commission, during the World Energy Forum 2012 in Dubai.

DEWA supports the sustainable development of Dubai by launching projects and initiatives that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to transform the emirate into a global hub for clean energy and green economy to achieve the sustainable development of the emirate. This will also enhance the well-being of citizens, residents, and visitors, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” Al Tayer added.

Observed on 22nd October, World Energy Day was first proposed by Prof. Harold Oh, President and Chairman of the World Energy Forum, and was proclaimed by the World Energy Forum on 22nd July, 2012, in Dubai.

The first celebration was held on 22nd October, 2012, on the opening day of World Energy Forum 2012 (22-24 October) in Dubai, when a large number of heads of states, ministers and country delegations from 85 United Nations member states gathered in Dubai. The delegations adopted The Dubai Declaration of Energy for All, which included the unanimous support of the World Energy Day Proclamation.

