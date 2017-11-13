GCAA welcomes women aviators from South America in ‘Women in Aviation’ programme

DUBAI, Nov 9 2017 (WAM) - As part of a programme to advance the role of women in the aviation sector, both in the UAE and around the world, the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, welcomed its third group of women from Latin American to take part in the ‘Women in Aviation Chapter.’

"Our goal is to encourage and empower women all over the world, particularly in developing countries, to play a more central role in the aviation industry with programmes such as this"



The two-week course, run by the GCAA, teaches groups of women from Latin America and Africa about aspects of safety, advanced fly-ops, drones, and regulation. The intensive course is highly sought-after in the industry as the UAE has one of the most advanced aviation sectors globally and is ranked as the top International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, member-state in compliance with ICAO requirements under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, USOAP.

Saif Mohammed al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA said, “Our goal is to encourage and empower women all over the world, particularly in developing countries, to play a more central role in the aviation industry with programmes such as this. As a global centre of excellence for aviation, we aim to transfer some of the knowledge and expertise we have gained to women so that they can play a more pivotal role in the development of the industry in their respective markets. Latin America is a very important market for the UAE and we are delighted to welcome some of its most talented women.”

The women attending the course come from a range of countries across Latin American including, Peru, Chile, El Salvador and Colombia. The course, which is designed to help women from Latin America and Africa, will soon be extended to host women from the Caribbean nations as well.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/MOHD AAMIR