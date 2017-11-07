OIC to cooperate with UNESCO to protect cultural heritage

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
JEDDAH, Nov 7 2017 (WAM) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has expressed its readiness to cooperate with UNESCO in combatting the intentional destruction and illegal trafficking of cultural heritage in countries affected by armed conflicts, which are crimes incited by destructive ideologies.
Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary-General, in an address to the 39th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris yesterday, commended UNESCO’s call for cultural heritage protection to be included in world programmes and in the tasks of peacekeeping missions.
Al-Othaimeen noted that key among the topics of interest to the OIC is the combating of the phenomena of terrorism and violent extremism, along with tackling religious and sectarian fanaticism.
The OIC Secretary-General also strongly condemned the policies of the Israeli occupation power, and its persistent attempts in occupied East Jerusalem to alter and disfigure its demographic layout with a view to isolating it from its authentic Palestinian environment. He called on UNESCO to take all necessary and appropriate steps, within its mandate and responsibility, to ensure the protection and preservation of the historical and cultural heritage of the State of Palestine and to impress on Israel the need to put an end to its ongoing violations of international law.
[Image credit: Saudi Press Agency, SPA]
WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2017 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.