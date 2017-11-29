Organisation of Islamic Cooperation urges promotion of Islamic culture of diversity and pluralism

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 2017 (WAM) - The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Youssef Othaimeen, has called on Member States to publicise the Muslim world’s culture of diversity and pluralism, as a means to convey a message of universal peace, tolerance, moderation and love as advocated by Islam.

Othaimeen’s call was conveyed in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Mehla Talebna, Director-General of the OIC’s Cultural and Social Affairs Departments, during the opening ceremony of the Global Cultural Week, jointly organised by the OIC and the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) from November 27 to December 1, 2017.

The Secretary General noted that engaging in cultural interaction for greater mutual understanding figures high on the OIC agenda for stronger Islamic cultural solidarity.

The Secretary General emphasised the importance of providing a cultural platform for the youth to give expression to their cultural and artistic diversity and to share expertise.

The OIC-IIUM Global Cultural Programme and Value Based Leadership Training is an integrated programme consisting of several cultural and trainings activities for youth leaders from OIC Member States and beyond to nurture their talents and life exposure in the area of applied virtues, value-based leadership and cultural expression.

WAM/Tariq alfaham/Hatem Mohamed