UAE bears treatment costs of 88 injured Yemenis in Indian hospitals

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
ADEN, Nov 19 2017 (WAM) - Eighty eight injured Yemenis, along with their companions, have left Aden to complete their treatment in Indian hospitals under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.
The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.
The ERC is bearing the treatment costs as part of the UAE’s constant efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, and stand with them in their difficult times they face as a result of the ongoing war and perpetration by the Houthi militia against them.
The UAE leadership has provided several grants to the Yemeni people, the most recent of which was the treatment of 1,500 Yemenis in Jordan, Sudan and India, under the supervision of the ERC.
The UAE has also dispatched medical and relief convoys in support of its brethren in Yemen.
WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran
