Major collapse in Houthi militias’ defences, says Arab Coalition Forces Commander

Monday, December 11, 2017
ADEN, Dec 11 2017 (WAM) - Brigadier-General Abdul Salam Al-Shehhi, Commander of the Arab Coalition Forces on the west coast of Yemen, has stated that the UAE, Sudanese and Yemeni armed forces are conducting, with courage and determination, an epic battle to liberate Yemen from the control of the Iran-backed Houthi militias.
He went on to say that the battle currently being conducted in Yemen’s west coast has dealt with Houthi militias only, adding that Yemen’s National Resistance Forces have assisted the Coalition’s task to eliminate the Houthi threat.
The Commander of the Arab Coalition Forces on the west coast of Yemen further said that Yemeni citizens from liberated areas have welcomed the Arab Coalition Forces, reflecting their desires to liberate their country from the Iran-backed Houthi militias. He noted that humanitarian aid continues to be distributed to liberated governorates, including the dispersal of relief convoys to the city of Al-Khokha and its neighboring villages, and the delivery of thousands of food parcels to alleviate the hardships incurred by the Houthi siege.
The Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces and the Yemeni National Resistance Forces continue their advance in the West Coast of Yemen following the liberation of Al Khokha city.
The victories in West Coast and the liberation of strategic city of Al Khokha will pave the way to liberating all districts and to cutting off supply lines of the Iran-backed Houthi militias.
WAM/Nour Salman/Hassan Bashir
