Saudi German Hospital provides treatment services for Rohingya refugees

DUBAI, Dec 19 2017 (WAM) - A medical team of doctors from the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai have volunteered in the Zayed Giving Convoy to alleviate the suffering of Rohingya refugees in the city of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, by providing diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services.

Dr. Reem Osman, CEO of the Saudi German Hospital, said, “The doctors presented a distinctive example of charitable work and humanitarian acts via their volunteer work in the UAE field hospital and its mobile medical clinics, equipped with the latest medical equipment, which include a reception, emergency unit, laboratory and pharmacy.”

She added that the move comes in line with the 2017 Year of Giving as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen the role of UAE health institutions and its humanitarian mission in alleviating the suffering of the underprivileged, and improve its social responsibility towards disadvantage communities.

“We are working in coordination with the Zayed Giving Initiative and under the supervision of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering. The Saudi German Hospital is keen to provide the necessary support with its humanitarian medical partners to enable volunteer doctors to alleviate the suffering of thousands of refugees suffering from tragic conditions, in light of the deteriorating health conditions, which threatens the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics, especially among children and the elderly,” Dr. Osman added.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman