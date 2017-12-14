UN and Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to cooperate on religious education

ABU DHABI, Dec 13 2017 (WAM) - Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, announced a joint cooperation agreement between the United Nations and the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to organize ten research workshops to promote religious education in the Islamic world.

Dieng said the agreement was attained following a set of previous meetings with Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies. Both parties discussed a potential cooperation between them to promote religious education via extensive academic programs, and agreed to organize ten research workshops the details of which shall be announced later.

Dieng explained that the United Nations highly appreciates the efforts exerted by the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to promote tolerance and coexistence among people, which involve scientific and knowledge-based activities consistent with contemporary humanitarian standards and ethical and religious standards.

He added that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the efforts exerted by the Forum, which include the promotion of tolerance, peace and happy coexistence in the world.

Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng is taking part in the fourth annual Forum for promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, which was inaugurated Monday in Abu Dhabi. The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, alongside an elite of academics, intellectuals and scholars from around the world.

WAM/Hassan Bashir