Abu Dhabi to host eighth IRENA Assembly

ABU DHABI, Jan 11 2018 (IPS) - More than 1,100 representatives of governments from 150 countries will meet in Abu Dhabi to attend the Eighth Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, taking place on 13th -14th January, 2018.

As the world’s principal platform for international cooperation on renewable energy, the assembly will provide strategic guidance to the work of the agency for the next four years and position it to play a key role in driving the global energy transformation.

Since 2013, more than US$1 trillion has been invested in renewables globally and today the industry accounts for nearly 10 million jobs worldwide. As countries, cities and corporates drive progress towards a low-carbon energy system, the assembly will take stock of progress in renewables deployment, and the decarbonisation of the electricity system as well as end-use sectors such as heating, cooling and transportation.



“As renewable energy costs decline, technology advances and deployment accelerates around the world, we are entering a new age of energy transformation, with renewable energy becoming a significant driver of economic growth, job creation, and socioeconomic development, while also addressing climate change and reducing air pollution,” IRENA’s Director-General, Adnan Z. Amin, said.

“At the IRENA Assembly, our global membership will set the direction of the agency in the coming years and chart a roadmap for the energy system of the future – a future that will be increasingly decarbonised, decentralised and digitalised,” he added.

Since 2013, more than US$1 trillion has been invested in renewables globally and today the industry accounts for nearly 10 million jobs worldwide. As countries, cities and corporates drive progress towards a low-carbon energy system, the assembly will take stock of progress in renewables deployment, and the decarbonisation of the electricity system as well as end-use sectors such as heating, cooling and transportation.

President of the Assembly, and Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining for Uruguay, Carolina Cosse, said, “Uruguay is honoured to preside over the eighth session of the Assembly of IRENA, an organisation that plays a central role in promoting renewable energy worldwide. Uruguay is proof that high shares of variable renewable energy can be successfully integrated into the energy mix.

“Just last year, 97 percent of our electricity was generated by renewables, out of which 35 percent came from wind, and over 60 percent of our primary mix is renewable – mainly based on the use of biofuels,” Minister Cosse said. “This year marks our fifth without the need to import power, as well as increasing our exports to neighbouring countries. Our next challenge is to move foward on electric transportation and I believe Uruguay is ready to be the next regional platform where this technology can be developed and implemented.”

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Esraa Ismail