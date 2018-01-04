Hatta goes solar

- Home
Thursday, January 4, 2018
DUBAI, Jan 3 2018 (WAM) - The Hatta solar project has enabled building owners to install solar panels on their rooftops to generate electricity from solar power as part of the Shams Dubai initiative. Implemented by Etihad ESCO, it is the largest residential rooftop solar PV project in the region.
The Hatta solar project consists of 640 solar powered villas, supporting the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“The grid-connected solar project in Hatta will provide energy savings to Hatta residents, as well as support the development of renewable energy in the region. Several factors are driving solar’s ever-increasing adoption, from improved technologies and falling installation costs to endorsement from government. Through Safaqat, we make it even easier and accessible for home owners and tenants to embrace solar energy,” said Ivano Iannelli, CEO of Dubai Carbon.
“Hatta’s first solar connection is an important milestone. We value the concrete steps taken towards the implementation of solar power in Hatta and extend our gratitude to Dubai Carbon for their continued efforts towards enhancing the use of solar energy in the region,” said Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO.
With rooftop solar panels connected to the grid, any excess electricity produced is fed back into the grid, which can then be used when required. This will not only benefit villa owners in Hatta, but also improve energy demand management for adaptation to climate change and set a trend for home owners to go solar.
WAM/Rola Alghoul/MOHD AAMIR
