IOM DG Discusses Migration with Greek, Italian and Nigerians Leaders at WEF Annual Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 2018
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (Davos) , Jan 25 2018 (IOM) - IOM Director General William Lacy Swing, joined Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Alex Tsipras, Prime Minister of Greece and Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria to discuss mass migration across the Mediterranean and how policy-makers can move towards a strategic partnership between Europe and its southern neighbours.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
