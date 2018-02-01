Mr. Shantanu Gotmare to lead GGGI’s India Programs as Country Representative for India

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 2018 (GGGI) - Mr. Shantanu Gotmare, who is an IAS officer of 2004 batch, will lead and manage GGGI’s India programs as the new Country Representative for India.

Based out of New Delhi, Mr. Gotmare seeks to build a stronger GGGI presence in India, supporting the National and State Governments as well as partners of GGGI in the areas of clean energy, water, sustainable landscapes and green cities.

Mr. Gotmare will have a crucial role to play in New Delhi as India accelerates its efforts to go green. In 2016, in one of the earliest investments in electric mobility in public transport, GGGI arranged financing for 150 electric buses in Bangalore city, which mobilized USD 30 million from public resources to provide clean and efficient urban transport services. The awareness about rising air quality pollution levels in India’s major metros has led to an increased effort by the government to combat pollution. GGGI will continue to support Government of India and state governments to achieve their INDCs and SDGs through policy and program interventions.

Mr. Gotmare said that “India with its ambitious clean energy targets, poverty reduction goals and missions such as “Swachcha Bharat”, “AMRUT”, Smart Cities and “Housing for All”, is an important focus country for GGGI.”

Before joining GGGI, Mr. Gotmare worked in the Ministry of Rural Development, the Government of India. He has rich experience in renewable energy, sustainable development and environmental policies, having held senior positions in the Union and State government. He has served as the Deputy Commissioner, Bongaigaon and Additional Secretary of the planning department in Government of Assam. He also worked as the Private Secretary to the Union Minister for Power, Coal, Renewable Energy and Mines.

Mr. Gotmare holds Master’s degrees in Physics, from Nagpur University, and Public Policy, from Princeton University with Certificate in Science, Technology and Environment Policy.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 26 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects.