UAE National Media Council to host ‘The Future of Media’ Retreat

ABU DHABI, Jan 31 2018 (WAM) - The National Media Council, NMC, will host the country’s top media leaders to tackle ‘The Future of Media’, a brainstorming retreat that will define concrete initiatives to support the development of a modern media sector in the UAE.

The event will be take place on this coming Sunday, 4th February, at St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi and will include media leaders from across the UAE.

The retreat will discuss concrete steps to help the UAE media sector promote the country’s leadership in regional and international media. Nearly 100 participants will review the opportunities and challenges facing UAE media and will prepare a plan with innovative solutions to encourage media organisations to develop rich, varied multilingual content addressing all segments of UAE society and global audiences. The retreat also aims to identify ways of enabling Emirati youth to work in the media and to harness their potential for the future of media.

Commenting on the importance of the media retreat and its role in empowering the national media sector, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Director-General of the National Media Council said, “The National Media Council recognised the need to examine and evaluate the local media’s realities and measure their ability to develop and grow in a manner that enables it to support UAE aspirations. We have organised this retreat and have called on stakeholders from across the media, including experts, specialists, university professors and influencers to participate in the debate, stressing that developing the media sector has become a shared responsibility.”

During 2017, the National Media Council launched several initiatives and programmes to advance the national media sector, most importantly the launching of the Youth Media Council that aims to identify the reality of the media sector in the country and ways to develop and promote it to keep abreast of global developments and to enhance the participation of youth in this vital field.

WAM/PH

WAM/MOHD AAMIR/Nour Salman