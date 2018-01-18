OFID Director-General commits to Bangladesh, meets with Prime Minister

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Thursday, January 18, 2018
VIENNA, Austria, Jan 18 2018 (WAM) - The Director-General of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), Suleiman J Al-Herbish, has concluded a mission to Bangladesh, the first high-level visit to South Asian country, and in addition to meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Al-Herbish signed two loan agreements to help bolster the country’s transportation sector.
Al-Herbish also delivered an address to the Bangladesh Development Forum and met with government ministers and other high-level officials to discuss ongoing and future projects.
Al-Herbish outlined OFID’s pioneering Energy for the Poor initiative and the role the organisation played in drawing attention to the importance of energy access, helping to secure a standalone Sustainable Development Goal relating to affordable and clean energy in the 2030 Global Development Agenda. He assured the Prime Minister of OFID’s ongoing commitment to Bangladesh and spoke of various pipeline projects.
Earlier, Al-Herbish, Bangladesh Finance Minister Abul Maal A Muhith and the Secretary of Economic Relations Division Shofiqul Azam signed two US$30 million loan agreements for the Paira Bridge and SASEC Road Connectivity Projects.
OFID is an international development finance institution established by the member states of OPEC in 1976 as an international bank account. In 1980, Member States decided to turn the temporary fund into a permanent legal entity. The UAE became a member of the fund by virtue of Federal Decree No. 56 of 1976.
WAM/MOHD AAMIR/Esraa Ismail
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2018 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.