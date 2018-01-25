UAE ministers present country’s experience in shaping the future in Davos

- Home
Thursday, January 25, 2018
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 2018 (WAM) - Three young ministers in the UAE government have presented the country’s experience in shaping the future, with an emphasis on adopting services technologies and leading the world in advanced science and artificial intelligence, AI.
The beta zone discussion session, titled “The Experience of the UAE in Shaping the Future,” and part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, was attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, who oversees advanced science, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.
During the session, Buhumaid stated that technology is a key foundation of a healthy and happy community, which the UAE is seeking to achieve in a sustainable manner.
Al Amiri explained that the UAE’s experience in space exploration, as the first Arab country to accomplish this achievement, is being led by a team of young Emirati talents.
Al Olama stressed that governments can shape a better future aided by AI and by following a clear approach and mutual standards to successfully use this future technology.
WAM/Rasha Abubaker
