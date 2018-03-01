Dubai a model to be followed for Latin America: Former President of Colombia

DUBAI, Feb 28 2018 (WAM) - Cesar Gaviria, Former President of Colombia, stated that Dubai is a key international city, which employs innovation and modern technologies to develop its sectors, most notably the economic sector, where it competes with major world cities while strengthening its leading international stature as a leading model to be followed by Latin American countries.

During the opening session of the second day of the second Global Business Forum on Latin America 2018, titled, “Governance of the Future in Latin America,” which was organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gaviria said, “Through the Forum and the effective and constructive dialogue between all our strategic partners, we are looking to find practical solutions to advance to the next stage of the economic and sustainable revival of the continent’s countries.”

Gaviria explained that the governments of Latin American countries must work to regain the confidence of their citizens and investors, which is the best way to achieve comprehensive growth, encourage investment and innovation, and maintain sustainable economic growth.

“I advise everyone to learn from previous economic mistakes that some of us have made, and to let go of what does not benefit the continent’s economies. I believe that there is an opportunity to launch initiatives that will help build key relations between Latin American countries, and it is also important to launch initiatives that will build strong relations with international markets,” he added.

He noted that the current problems of several Latin American countries are obstacles to their economic revival, and there must also be joint work to overcome these challenges and enter a new era, when the region can work as one entity that is capable of competing internationally, as an influential player.

Gaviria pointed out that regional integration is important in the current period and for the future of the economies of the continent’s countries. “We must look at successful experiences and build upon them, and we must learn from failed experiences to avoid failure and to achieve economic integration that is practical, effective and can strengthen the continent’s international stature, in light of a world that is witnessing global development,” he further added.

During the “Halal Economy Expansion Session,” Patricio Rohner, CEO of One Foods, stressed that Dubai offers an investment environment that encourages business, and is a model of developing the Islamic economy and Halal products.

“We chose Dubai as the centre of our business in the region due to its encouraging investment environment,” he added.

