Geneva Centre ED Jazairy meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

GENEVA, Feb 14 2018 (Geneva Centre) - In the wake of the Al-Azhar sponsored international conference on the situation in Jerusalem held from 17 to 18 January 2018 in Cairo, the Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue (“the Geneva Centre”) Ambassador Idriss Jazairy was received in a private audience by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb.



During the meeting, Jazairy informed the Grand Imam regarding the Geneva Centre’s forthcoming World Conference entitled “Religions, Creeds and/or Other Value Systems: Joining Forces to Enhance Equal Citizenship Rights”.

The objective of the World Conference will be to harness the collective energy of religions, creeds and value systems in the pursuit of equal citizenship rights and to chart a forward-looking discussion to identify the required solutions to address the marginalization of disadvantaged and vulnerable social groups.

This major international conference will be held in Geneva on 25 June 2018 under the patronage of Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan and in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, the International Catholic Migration Commission and Bridges to Common Ground.

On behalf of the Sponsoring Committee of the World Conference, Jazairy extended an invitation to the Grand Imam to be the guest of honour and to share this initiative for joint action in support of international solidarity and justice. In response, the Grand Imam welcomed this initiative which is very much in harmony with the conference on “Freedom and Citizenship: Diversity and Integration” organized by Al-Azhar and the Council of Arab Elders from 28 February to 1 March 2017.