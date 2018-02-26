GGGI and the OECS ink an MoU to establish green growth cooperation

Saint Lucia, Feb 23 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), an international Inter-governmental organization dedicated to economic harmonization and integration in the Eastern Caribbean signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 23, 2018 in Saint Lucia to pursue joint programs and activities in support of capacity building and development of green growth options for developing countries.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Chanho Park, GGGI’s Director of Large & Emerging Economies and Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission.

“This new alliance will help build OECS Member State capacity to develop resilience across critical areas such as energy, water and sustainable land use practices aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens across the OECS”.



Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission







The MoU will enable GGGI and The OECS to work together to develop and implement a regional strategy for inclusive green growth and climate smart development; strengthen national and local green growth planning and increase green investment flows, including the development of bankable green investment projects in OECS Member States.

The MoU formalizes a framework of cooperation and facilitates collaboration between GGGI Member countries and OECS Member States to improve knowledge sharing and build the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to access the Green Climate Fund and support their commitment towards achieving their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Director Chanho Park said that,“the MoU we sign today will also support the sharing of green growth knowledge and best practices from GGGI’s Member and partner countries. We hope to regularly hold consultation sessions with the OECS to review the planning, implementation, and outcomes of activities.”

Dr. Didacus Jules said that,“This MOU with the Global Green Growth Institute signifies another step the OECS Commission is taking with our Development Partners to ensure environmental sustainability is recognized and supported as a precondition for sustained OECS economic growth.

“This new alliance will help build OECS Member State capacity to develop resilience across critical areas such as energy, water and sustainable land use practices aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens across the OECS”.

Going forward, GGGI and The OECS will identify follow-up activities and opportunities to promote green growth to support developing countries in their transition to low-carbon and sustainable economies. Further, it is envisaged that this commencement of this partnership will establish a solid foundation for refining OECS’ intent of becoming a member of GGGI in the future.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 26 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. To learn more about GGGI, see http://www.gggi.org and visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

Dr. Chanho Park, GGGI’s Director of Large & Emerging Economies talks about the MoU

Dr. Donovan Storey, GGGI’s Urban Sector Lead talks about key areas of support for the OECS