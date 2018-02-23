Inspiring Dutch Woman Lives for Bangladeshi Children with Disabilities

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Friday, February 23, 2018
Feb 21 2018 (The Daily Star, Bangladesh) - Meet Antoinette Termoshuizen, a Dutch woman more popularly known as ‘Khalamma’, who has spent the last 20 years of her life making life better for children with disabilities in Bangladesh.
This is the amazing story of Antoinette, now living in Ghior of Manikganj, where she has been relentlessly helping to educate and rehabilitate children with physical and mental challenges.
She started off in 1998, under the banner of Niketan, with 10 physically and mentally challenged children. Since then on, in the road down to 20 years, her programme in Dhaka and Manikganj has become home to more than 500 disabled children.
Watch the Star Live video to know about her story.
This story was originally published by The Daily Star, Bangladesh
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2018 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.