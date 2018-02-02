Italy and GGGI sign contribution agreement for cooperation to support Rwanda’s NDC Implementation

SEOUL, Feb 1 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Italian Ministry for the Environment, Land and Sea (IMELS) signed a cooperation agreement on January 15 to support the Government of Rwanda to implement its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement. Under the agreement, IMELS contributed EUR 100 thousand to GGGI to provide technical assistance to increase resilience and adaptation to climate change.

GGGI’s Deputy Director & Head of Africa & Middle East, Dexippos Agourides, noted “The agreement is a demonstration of GGGI and the Italian Ministry for the Environment, Land and Sea’s commitment to support Rwanda’s transition to a model of green growth.”

According to Ms. Coletha Ruhamya, Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), “The support has come at the right time as Rwanda positions itself to a green growth path. The implementation of Rwanda’s NDC proves the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement.”

Going forward in 2018, the GGGI Rwanda team will continue with green secondary cities development, especially helping the government to create a conducive environment, greening the six secondary cities, greening infrastructure development, strengthening the national green fund and intensive resource mobilization.

