A New Home – Resettling Syrian Refugees to Canada

GENEVA, Feb 5 2018 (IOM) - At the end of 2015, the Government of Canada requested the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support the Prime Minister’s commitment to admit 25,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East. IOM quickly deployed logistics and operational staff from around the globe to complete the humanitarian operation which spanned three months from December 2015 through February 2016.



IOM worked closely with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), other relevant government counterparts, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and various implementing partners to register, process and move refugees from Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.

This photobook features the stories of Syrian refugees as they went through the resettlement process – from selection to reception.

Download Photobook here