Nobel Women Laureates at Zero Point with Rohingya Refugees

ZERO POINT, Myanmar-Bangladesh border, Feb 27 2018 (IPS) - Nobel Laureates, Mairead Maguire (Northern Ireland), Shirin Ebadi (Iran) and Tawakkol Karman (Yemen) speak to Rohingya refugees stranded in the no-man’s land between Myanmar and Bangladesh. They promise to seek justice for the Rohingya genocide.

 
