Migration & Refugees, TerraViva United Nations

World Migration: How Much Do You Know?

Two Ethiopian migrants travelling across the border into Djibouti. Credit: IOM

GENEVA, Feb 14 2018 (IOM) - So how much do you really know about world migration? Watch this video that presents key numbers and facts about migration discussed in the World Migration Report (WMR) 2018. It also challenges misconceptions on migration often circulated in various media.

 

 
