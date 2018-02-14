World Migration: How Much Do You Know?

- Home
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
GENEVA, Feb 14 2018 (IOM) - So how much do you really know about world migration? Watch this video that presents key numbers and facts about migration discussed in the World Migration Report (WMR) 2018. It also challenges misconceptions on migration often circulated in various media.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
