Executive Director of the Bahraini Diplomatic Institute visits the Geneva Centre

GENEVA, Mar 22 2018 (Geneva Centre) - The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue welcomed today the Executive Director of the Bahraini Diplomatic Institute Dr. Sheikha Mounira Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa at its premises. The Geneva Centre’s Chairman Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim and Executive Director Ambassador Idriss Jazairy greeted Dr. Al Khalifa during her visit praising her efforts to promote the skills of the new generation of Bahraini diplomats



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of collaboration between the Geneva Centre and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the framework of the promotion and advancement of human rights in the Arab region and at a global level.

The possibility of initiating joint initiatives between both actors to encourage global dialogue between the Global South and the Global North, but also within Arab region, were likewise explored.

On 12 May 2017, the Geneva Centre co-organized a panel debate with the UNESCO Liaison Office in Geneva, the International Bureau of Education (IBE) – UNESCO and the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to UN Geneva entitled “Human rights: Enhancing equal citizenship rights in education.” The debate assessed the impact of education in rebuilding societies affected by civil strife in the broader context of human rights. Bahrain’s pilot vision to promote education towards equal citizenship rights was detailed in a book published by the Geneva Centre bearing the same title as the event itself.

The parties discussed the possibility of executing joint training programmes for Bahraini diplomats in the field of human rights education, multilateral diplomacy and communication. Through its rigorous human rights training programmes, the Centre has trained more than 100 professionals including journalists, lawyers and diplomats from the Arab region in key decision-making positions – with equal representation of women and men – on human rights.