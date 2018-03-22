German delegation visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Thursday, March 22, 2018
DUBAI, Mar 22 2018 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has received a German delegation, headed by Rainer Baake, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer model.
DEWA has adopted the triple-bottom-line approach to sustainability of economy, society, and the environment, that supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.
These projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which has a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, at a total investment of AED50 billion and will eventually save approximately 6.5 million tonnes per annum in carbon emissions.
The German delegation commended DEWA’s efforts and projects to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix, expressing interest in participating in DEWA’s projects, especially at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2018 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.