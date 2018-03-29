Jordan, Panama discuss regional and international developments

AMMAN, Mar 28 2018 (WAM) - King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday held talks with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela on relations between the two countries and the current regional and international developments.

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the two sides highlighted the need to expand cooperation between Jordan and Panama in all fields, especially in economic, investment, security, energy and marine navigation domains.

During the talks, King Abdullah and President Varela reviewed the challenges and crises in the Middle East region and efforts to reach political solutions that restore security and stability for their peoples.

The Jordanian King said efforts should be stepped up to break the stalemate in the peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis to reach a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in the war on terrorism in accordance with a comprehensive approach, and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in this regard, as the threat of terrorism threatens the global security and peace system.

[Image credit: Jordan News Agency, PETRA]

WAM/Esraa Ismail