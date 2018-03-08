UN official praises UAE humanitarian aid

ABU DHABI, Mar 7 2018 (WAM) - A UN official has commended the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and contributions to assuaging the suffering of crisis-stricken peoples around the world.

This came in a meeting Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, had with Ursula Mueller, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Co-ordinator of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, currently on a visit to the UAE.

Mueller praised the ERC’s role in providing humanitarian assistance around the world, saying that the country’s soft power has strengthened the UAE’s stature and made it a role model for humanitarian and developmental work. She also hailed humanitarian role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

For her part, Dr. Al Shamsi elaborated on the UAE’s humanitarian efforts that, she said, come in line with the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to provide various kinds of support and relief aid to those in need around the world.

She also highlighted the key role of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, in providing local and international humanitarian and charity assistance, and the organisation’s presence at the heart of all humanitarian situations, regardless of any challenges, to support and provide for the basic requirements of those in need around the world.

Dr. Al Shamsi explained the key humanitarian role of Sheikha Fatima and praised her diligent monitoring of urgent humanitarian needs, as well as her desire to combine and co-ordinate international efforts to ease the suffering of those in need, especially refugees.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hatem Mohamed