4th Islamic Economy Fiqh Forum to discuss impact of digital economy, fourth revolution on Muslims' lifestyle

DUBAI, Apr 5 2018 (WAM) - The 4th Islamic Economy Fiqh Forum 2018 will highlight innovation and happiness in the Islamic lifestyle and impact of digital economy and fourth revolution on the Muslims’ life, organisers said today.

"33 research papers will analyse the influence of digital economy, fourth industrial revolution and investment opportunities on the Islamic lifestyle"



Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD



To be held from the 22nd and 23rd of April, 2018, the Forum is organised the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD, and Chairman of the Forum’s Organising Committee, said the conference will be convened as part of the UAE’s strategy to explore the future opportunities and challenges in the vital sectors, with a focus on the Islamic economy, in order to launch proactive plans that serve the nation’s interest and quest to be among the best countries in the world.

”The forum comes within efforts being exerted by the Government of Dubai and the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the capital ‘World Islamic Economy’, ” he told a press conference held in Dubai to announce details of the event.

Al Shaibani added that 33 research papers will analyse the influence of digital economy, fourth industrial revolution and investment opportunities on the Islamic lifestyle.

Speakers will also spot light on innovative Islamic arts and designs and best practices and their impact on future Islamic museums, economy and architecture.

”Regulations regarding Islamic fashion and dress as well as robotics, media programmes and filmmaking on Islamic perspective will also come under microscope,” he added.

He went to say that family tourism and Islamic culture as well as Islamic financial facilities for this type of tourism will also be discussed.

