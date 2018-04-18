Can modern bio-economy strengthen the climate agreement and energy security?

SEOUL, Apr 18 2018 (GGGI) - Dr. Frank Rijsberman, GGGI Director-General, will deliver a keynote presentation on Strengthening the Climate Agreement and Energy Security at the Global Bioeconomy Summit 2018 on April 20 in Berlin, Germany.

During his presentation, Dr. Rijsberman will delve into the relationship between bioeconomy and climate change, and how agri-food systems are the primary driver of climate, water, soil and bio-geo-chemical cycles.

He will highlight some of the challenges and opportunities of bioeconomy related energy and climate, pointing to the fact that the world urgently needs to pay greater attention to increasing bioeconomy policy and research interest to address and tackle sustainability issues..

The findings suggest that bioeconomy, climate change and energy security are interlinked and there have been many proposed solutions; however, progress is far from sufficient to limit CC to 2 degrees, let alone 1.5.

Under the theme Innovation, Growth, and Sustainable Development, the Summit will explore how bioeconomy can contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change and transition to a low carbon economy.

While still in the early stages of development, bioeconomy is considered to have great potential to contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, including food security and nutrition, climate change, ecosystems and biodiversity, and affordable and clean energy.

Scientific advances in the areas of food security and nutrition include microalgae as a sustainable biomass food source rich in in protein and valuable fats. In energy, the generation of biogas from city waste is gaining ground.

GGGI is a member of the Global Bioeconomy Summit International Advisory Committee. GGGI supports its Member countries to make a transition to environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive pathways.

Renewable energy is a priority for developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, for sustainable development, energy security and rural electrification. According to recent GGGI study findings, investment in renewables to the tune of USD258 billion will be needed for 27 of its 36 member and partner countries to significantly reduce emissions and boost renewable target achievement by 2013. But, the Paris Agreement does not address the financial and other needs for progress in the area.

To strengthen the climate agreement and energy security, GGGI is supporting governments to deliver on, and boost their commitments to emissions reductions in line with their nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Some of GGGI’s achievements in 2017 included helping countries to mobilize USD 524 million in green and climate finance to support developing countries achieve their green growth plans; supporting governments to develop green growth plans and policies and forging a strong strategic partnership with the Green Climate Fund.

While exciting bioeconomy advances are being made daily, this requires financing for innovation and developing countries may be left behind without the necessary resources for research and development.

GGGI is working closely with private sector and government through private public partnerships to boost capacity for innovation, development and implementation of bankable projects through policy development and financing arrangements.

The 2018 Global Bioeconomy Summit is expected to come up with a set of recommendations for national governments, regional bodies and international organizations to focus their national policies and technical, scientific and financial bioeconomy related cooperation activities.

