DEWA highlights media role in achieving sustainable development

Thursday, April 5, 2018
DUBAI, Apr 4 2018 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has highlighted the key role that the media plays in highlighting environmentally-friendly practices that contribute to achieving sustainable development and the acceleration of the shift to a green economy.
He said, “DEWA gives great importance to environmental sustainability and the shift towards renewable and clean energy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 75% of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2050.
“Sustainability is a key issue that contributes to enhancing social, economic and environmental development. The forum is an opportunity to connect with Arab and international media organisations. It also provides an interactive platform for media professionals to spread meaningful messages that address sustainability, for which our wise leadership attaches great importance.
“The media plays a key role in supporting and enhancing sustainability and spreading a culture of the rational use and conservation of natural resources. This is done by introducing society members to the principles of responsible and sustainable consumption of resources, and spreading awareness on the best eco-friendly practices, and the importance of conservation of energy and water to make conservation an essential part of people’s daily lives,” added Al Tayer.
WAM/Esraa Ismail
