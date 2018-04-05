DEWA highlights media role in achieving sustainable development

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority highlights media role in achieving sustainable development

DUBAI, Apr 4 2018 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has highlighted the key role that the media plays in highlighting environmentally-friendly practices that contribute to achieving sustainable development and the acceleration of the shift to a green economy.

"The media plays a key role in supporting and enhancing sustainability and spreading a culture of the rational use and conservation of natural resources."

Al Tayer made these remarks during DEWA’s participation as Sustainability Partner in the 17th Arab Media Forum, AMF, organised by Dubai Press Club, under the theme ‘Impactful Media Trends’.

He said, “DEWA gives great importance to environmental sustainability and the shift towards renewable and clean energy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 75% of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2050.

“Sustainability is a key issue that contributes to enhancing social, economic and environmental development. The forum is an opportunity to connect with Arab and international media organisations. It also provides an interactive platform for media professionals to spread meaningful messages that address sustainability, for which our wise leadership attaches great importance.

WAM/Esraa Ismail