EU, IOM advance strategic dialogue on migration challenges

BRUSSELS, Apr 5 2018 (WAM) - Senior officials from the European Union, EU, and the UN’s International Organisation for Migration, IOM, discussed in a meeting on Wednesday in Brussels ways to strengthen cooperation on some of the most pressing European and global migration issues, including better protection of vulnerable migrants, the challenge of managing mixed migration flows, and the Global Compact for Migration.

Ahead of the meeting, IOM Director-General William Lacy Swing welcomed the continued strategic dialogue between IOM and the EU, particularly at a time when migration challenges and opportunities lead the political debate and are a fixture on global and European agendas.

“This is an absolutely critical year for unity in defining migration policy globally. The issues at stake touch all of us, from vast regions, large and small countries, to the most vulnerable of migrants,” said Ambassador Swing.

“We have a historic opportunity to build a system for human mobility where people can move safely, legally and voluntarily, in full respect of their human rights. We particularly need to make headway in addressing the movement of the most vulnerable migrants with specific protection needs,” he added.

This year’s meeting – the fifth of its kind since the launch of the EU-IOM Strategic Cooperation Framework in 2012 – is being hosted by Christian Danielsson, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement at the European Commission (DG NEAR).

The EU-IOM meeting takes place in the lead up to the landmark adoption of a Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in December. Ambassador Swing underlined that the EU and its Member States have the expertise and experience to take a leading role in the negotiations for the Global Compact for Migration.

“We are optimistic that with EU leadership, we will reach an agreement that provides a unifying framework of common principles, commitments and understanding among Member States on all aspects of migration,” said Swing.

[Image credit: International Organisation for Migration, IOM]

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker