Sustainable Communities and Climate Change Summit to convene on 22nd April

DUBAI, Apr 18 2018 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Sustainable Communities and Climate Change Summit, SCCCS, will be organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in partnership with the Dubai Land Department and Majid Al Futtaim, on 22nd April in Dubai.

The SCCCS 2018 will provide a unique platform to showcase sustainability start-ups, allowing them to pitch their ideas in front of a wide network of supporters. It will also provide an opportunity to launch key regional and global partnerships on sustainable communities and climate change.



The SCCCS is a dedicated platform for stakeholders from different sectors, geographies, and industries to present and discuss major regional and international issues in relation to climate change and other sustainability challenges facing global communities. Over 250 decision-makers and professionals from different cities, national governments, non-governmental organisations, UN bodies, and the private sector will attend this event.

The summit will see a Ministerial Dialogue that will address government responses to challenges and opportunities in relation to climate change and other sustainability issues facing global communities. It will be followed by the Sustainability Leaders Dialogue, where CEOs and leaders from the regional and international private sector will showcase how sustainability can offer investment opportunities, share obstacles faced by those in the sustainability sector and give insight into what businesses can do to become more sustainable.

Another major highlight at the SCCCS will be the Youth Dialogue on Future Skills, which will focus on the importance of “future” skills to prepare youth to future jobs, as well as the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, STEM, for the coming generation. The dialogue will also address the topic of shaping the future for sustainable communities and climate change through the Vision 2021, UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, UAE Green Growth Strategy 2030 and UAE Climate Change Plan 2050.

WAM/Nour Salman