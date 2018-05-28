DEWA discusses cooperation in renewable energy with Finnish company Valmet

DUBAI, May 27 2018 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; DEWA, has received a delegation from the Finnish company, Valmet in the renewable energy sector.

The delegation included Jukka Hahlantera, Commercial Counsellor of the Finnish Embassy in the UAE; Ari Kokko, Director Technology and R&D at Valmet, and Pasi Lestelin, Energy Sales and Services Operations Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa (SEMEA) at Valmet.

The meeting supports DEWA’s commitment to establish cooperation and joint efforts, and exchange expertise and insights with international organisations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer welcomed the Finnish delegation and discussed enhancing cooperation and exchanging best international experiences and expertise between DEWA and Finnish companies in renewable, clean energy and environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key developmental projects and strategic initiatives that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to diversify the energy mix, to ensure that clean energy will generate 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power output by 2050.

“To achieve these goals, DEWA has launched several green programmes and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Power Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, and a total investment of AED 50 billion,” explained Al Tayer.

The Finnish delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s clean and renewable energy projects, to promote sustainable development in Dubai and reduce the UAE carbon footprint to achieve a better future for generations to come.

