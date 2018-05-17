GGGI raises bar in support of green and climate finance mobilization

SEOUL, May 17 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), in 2017, helped mobilize over half a billion USD for green investments that aim to support developing countries and emerging economies transition toward environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth.

According to the GGGI 2017 Annual Report, published today, GGGI contributed to the mobilization of USD 524.6 million in green investments in Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Rwanda and other countries in which the Seoul-based international organization operates.

“This is a record achievement for GGGI, representing more than 11 times the organization’s actual budget in 2017,” said Dr. Frank Rijsberman, GGGI Director-General. “Working closely with partner countries over the years to develop and implement policies that enable the environment to for green growth investment, GGGI is now demonstrating it growing capacity to access and mobilize finance for projects that deliver strong impact.”

Of the finance GGGI helped mobilize in 2017, USD 412 million came from the private sector. GGGI delivered key technical support to design and de-risk bankable projects that attracted private investment in a number of partner countries.

In Ethiopia, GGGI produced a pipeline of projects for the Mekelle City Water Project that helped attract USD 337 million from the international private sector.

To support Rwanda’s secondary cities program, GGGI helped catalyze a USD 60 million investment from the private sector for a Cactus Green Park Development Project in Kigali.

GGGI also supported green and climate finance mobilization in 2017, by helping a number of partner countries to develop National Financing Vehicles in the form of funds and other financial instruments that attract international investment.

In Mongolia, GGGI led the design of the Mongolian Green Credit Fund to access climate finance that will help achieve Nationally Determined Contributions to the Paris Agreement.

To assist Vanuatu to meet its energy and sustainability targets, GGGI provided support for the operationalization of the National Green Energy Fund.

GGGI’s green finance achievements in 2017 marked a 5-fold increase from the previous year. In 2016, GGGI contributed to the mobilization of USD 105 million in finance.

The 2017 Annual Report is available online, and includes detailed project by project reporting on each of the 49 programs and projects GGGI delivered during the first year of organization’s Work Program and Budget 2017-2018.

Visit http://report.gggi.org/2017/ to learn more.

Read the 2017 Annual Report Key Messages here.

