Surgeons, supplies being sent to Gaza to meet overwhelming medical needs :ICRC

GENEVA, May 31 2018 (WAM) - To help with an overwhelming rise in medical needs in Gaza, the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, is sending two surgical teams, additional medical specialists and an influx of supplies to fortify medical facilities struggling to assist residents affected by the recent violence.

This six-month boost in assistance will help Gaza’s health system respond to longer-term needs after thousands of residents were recently wounded in violence. The ICRC is sending in additional surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, drugs and equipment.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hassan Bashir