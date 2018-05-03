UAE rain enhancement programme to host top cloud seeding researchers

ABU DHABI, May 2 2018 (WAM) - The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science is gearing up to conduct a series of field experiments and preparatory meetings for leading global researchers in cloud seeding with the aim of supporting their research projects.

The support is part of the programme’s ongoing efforts to achieve its key objective of consolidating the UAE’s status as a leading global hub for rain enhancement research.

Over the coming weeks, the programme will host leading US researcher, Dr. Paul Lawson, German Professor, Volker Wulfmeyer, as well as members of the research team led by Finnish Professor, Hannele Korhonen.

Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director of the NCM, said, “These visits complement the efforts of awardees to complete their research projects, marking an important step towards their practical implementation in the UAE in line with the country’s objective of achieving global water security. In addition to improving rainfall in arid and semi-arid regions across the world by providing sustainable water resources, these visits will strengthen the country’s status as a global hub for researchers in rainwater enhancement.”

John Backman, a member of the research team led by Second Cycle awardee in 2017, Professor Hannele Korhonen, is currently undertaking a field experiment on LIDAR remote sensing equipment, which was installed earlier in the Al Dhaid area of Sharjah. The system will help collect data and measurements throughout the year to study aerosols and their cloud-precipitation interactions in the UAE.

Highlighting the significance of these crucial visits, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said, “These visits are very important for the awardees to complete their research projects, allowing them to get a first-hand experience of the nature and topography of the UAE and understand the conditions and types of the clouds that pass through its skies.

“This will enable them to prepare for the next stages of their research projects and carry out experiments using innovative cloud seeding technologies. At the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, we are keen to provide every possible support to the awardees and help them develop strong local and international partnerships that will allow them to complete their research projects.”

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has built strong partnerships and synergies with more than 2,500 researchers and specialists from various international organisations across over 70 countries, in addition to forging a wide network of local partnerships within the UAE.

