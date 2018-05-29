UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science welcomes leading scientists

ABU DHABI, May 28 2018 (WAM) - The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, has met one of its second cycle awardees, Dr. Paul Lawson, to prepare for an intensive series of research flights to gather data and take measurements during the third quarter of 2018.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre for Meteorology, NCM, said, “Dr. Lawson’s research flights mark a major milestone in his highly innovative research project. Through our awardees’ projects, the NCM and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science are continuing to develop global research networks and leading international scientific and technological innovation in rain enhancement.”

As the founder of SPEC Incorporated and a participant in over 50 international research projects related to weather modification, Dr. Lawson’s research project, entitled “Microphysics of Convective Clouds and the Effects of Hygroscopic Seeding,” is developing a new approach to rain enhancement that leverages ice production processes in cumulus clouds, through seeding in the updrafts at cloud bases, to coalesce frozen water that ultimately could fall as rain.

Set to take place from Al Ain Airport, Dr. Lawson’s flights will involve a custom-designed Learjet research aircraft equipped with sophisticated sensors to gather data and take measurements.

Commenting on the programme, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said, “Regular meetings and reports enable us to provide support and pool our joint expertise to ensure that our awardees’ ground-breaking projects will have the maximum impact. The excellent progress already made by Dr. Lawson and his team confirms that the programme is already having a significant impact, in terms of supporting and enabling advanced research in the field.”

Dr. Lawson’s team will plan their flights based on the NCM radar data identifying optimal locations and times of day for missions. The researchers have already completed extensive preparatory work in the US investigating cumulus clouds with a large range of cloud-base temperatures and drop size distributions. Dr. Lawson’s project in the UAE will be followed by intensive analysis of the data gathered during the flights.

In addition to his discussions with the NCM and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement team members, Dr. Lawson also met officials from the Gulf Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, to discuss his aircraft’s projected flight paths, as well as other operational issues.

