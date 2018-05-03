UNHCR, OIC join efforts in addressing a Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework

AMMAN, May 3 2018 (WAM) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, yesterday concluded a two-day workshop on the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, CRRF. The workshop was hosted by Jordan with the attendance of representatives of more than 45 member states, specialised agencies and international institutions participated in the workshop.

The workshop came at a significant moment in the global discussion on the refugee protection regime as consultations on the Global Compact on Refugees, GCR, proceed in Geneva. It aimed to raise awareness of the CRRF and the GCR among OIC Member States and to build on the long-standing legacy of asylum and protection in OIC member states.

Throughout the two day discussions, participants agreed on the following:

1) Acknowledgement of the significance of the adoption of the New York Declaration and the CRRF and were encouraged by OIC and UNHCR’s provision of this forum for feedback, input, and reflection on the particular needs of displaced persons and refugees and host communities in OIC Member States.

2) Agreement on the potential for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders and partners on the practical application of the CRRF through lessons learned, good practices, and building on the richness of the experiences of Member States on dealing with displacement crises.

3) Agreement to continue advocacy for stronger support from the international community to displaced persons and refugees and host communities in the OIC Member States in order to reach a more equitable, predictable, and sustainable burden sharing and an effective role in reducing the impact of refugee flows on the process of development in host countries.

4) Recognition of the important role of Islamic Sharia, teachings, and principles in relation to the provision of protection and safety for refugees and vulnerable persons.

5) Agreement on the necessity of building proactive and preventative solutions-oriented responses into refugee and displacement mechanisms such as more robust and sustainable education and livelihoods interventions.

6) Recognition of the impact of international and regional approaches on policy coherence, mutual understanding, and forward-looking strategies for solutions to displacement and refugee situations, including alternative pathways and resettlement, while better analysing the root causes of displacement and working towards creating conditions conducive to voluntary return.

UNHCR is committed to strengthening partnership with the OIC and to keeping Member States regularly informed of developments on the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). UNHCR encourages Member States to brief their governments and advocate for proactive engagement with the consultations process in Geneva in order to reflect wider diversity of views and positions on the future of the global refugee protection regime.

